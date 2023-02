The 36th ordinary session of the African Union summit will be held on various dates from 16 January 2023 to 19 February 2023. The summit will be held at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, in Ethiopia. The African Union’s 2023 year theme is “The Year of the AfCFTA: Accelerating the Implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area”.

Cover photo EPA/Alet Pretorius