Local, legislative and presidential elections will be held on the same day for the first time on Saturday 26 August Gabon.

President Ali So You’re Dead he has presented his candidacy and it is very likely that he will remain the incumbent president. Opposition candidates, under scrutiny, have stepped up activities ahead of the election, increasing spontaneous public rallies and small-scale rioting.

Since 2003 it has been abolished the presidential term limit and if the political situation does not change it is probable that Ali Bongo will remain president for life, transforming in fact the rule of Gabon in a hereditary dynasty. Indeed, the father of the current president ruled the country for 42 years.

Cover photo EPA/STR

