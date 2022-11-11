On Double Eleven, other people chop your hands and you make money, and Feitian Maotai is waiting for you! There are also seven investment tools with limited-time low-cost discounts, not to be missed.[点击进入活动页面]

Xiu Shen Tang(08200) released the results for the six months ended September 30, 2022. The group achieved a profit of HK$578 million during the period, a year-on-year decrease of 30.01%; a loss attributable to shareholders of HK$27.697 million, and a profit attributable to shareholders of 14.2488 million in the same period last year 10,000 Hong Kong dollars, a year-on-year profit turned into a loss; the basic loss per share was 36.4 Hong Kong cents.

According to the announcement, the decrease in revenue was mainly due to the decrease in the distribution and sales of cosmetic and skin care products of Shanghai Dongfang Daily Chemical Sales Co., Ltd. (Dongfang) to approximately HK$558 million (2021: approximately HK$773 million) during the period under review, and investment in Hong Kong The net loss of the stock market and unlisted equity funds outside Hong Kong was approximately HK$4.646 million (the net gain for the same period last year was approximately HK$16.791 million).

