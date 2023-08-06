Home » Saudi Arabia – Baerbock is cautiously optimistic after the peace conference in Jeddah
Federal Foreign Minister Baerbock Image: AFP

After deliberations on ways to end the Ukraine war in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) expressed cautious optimism. “Every millimeter of progress towards a just and fair peace brings a piece of hope for the people of Ukraine,” said Baerbock of the “Bild am Sonntag”. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “showed a very decisive path for this with his peace formula.” This calls for a complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.

“The signal from Jeddah is: This brutal Russian war of aggression also affects people in Africa, Asia and South America,” Baerbock said. The war has repercussions well beyond Europe – “from the future of the international order and questions of energy security to rising grain prices and the global food supply that Russia has so ruthlessly deteriorated.” The view of the war is “different from Pretoria, Brasilia or Beijing than from Europe”. But everywhere “our common understanding must be the charter of the United Nations,” stressed the Foreign Minister.

Representatives from more than 40 countries discussed ways to end the Ukraine war in Jeddah on Saturday. The meeting organized by Kiev without the participation of Russia ended in the evening after several hours of deliberations without a final declaration. According to European diplomatic circles, there is agreement on central points of a peace solution, such as the “territorial integrity and sovereignty” of Ukraine. The participating countries included Western countries such as the USA and Germany, but also emerging countries such as China, India and South Africa as well as developing countries.

Zelenskyy explained in his evening video message that 42 countries were represented in Jeddah and that the Ukrainian delegation is pushing ahead with its “ten-point peace formula”, which calls for the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory.

