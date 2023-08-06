Saudi Arabia – Baerbock welcomes peace conference in Jeddah

Annalena Baerbock (Archiv)dts

Berlin (German news agency) – Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) expressly welcomed the efforts of the peace conference in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. “Every millimeter of progress towards a just and fair peace brings a piece of hope for the people of Ukraine,” said Baerbock of the “Bild am Sonntag”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “showed a very decisive path for this with his peace formula.” “The signal from Jeddah is: This brutal Russian war of aggression also affects people in Africa, Asia and South America,” Baerbock continued. The war has repercussions well beyond Europe: “From the future of the international order and questions of energy security to rising grain prices and the global food supply that Russia has so ruthlessly deteriorated.” The view of the war is “different from Pretoria, Brasilia or Beijing than from Europe”. But everywhere, “our common understanding must be the charter of the United Nations,” said the German Foreign Minister.

