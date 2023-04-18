Saudi Arabia imports Russian oil because it’s cheap

Russian oil is exported to the Persian Gulf at cheap prices. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Data shows that Russian oil exports to the UAE more than tripled to 60 million barrels last year.

Persian Gulf oil nations buy cheap Russian oil. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia use the Russian supplies within their own borders for consumer and industrial purposes. The own products continue to be exported at market prices, like that „Wall Street Journal“ reported.

According to the report, Russian naphtha and diesel are being sold at discounts of US$60 and US$25 per tonne, respectively. In addition, the countries, particularly the United Arab Emirates (UAE), have become important trading and storage centers for Russian oil and fuel. Trading firms import Russian energy into the UAE and export it to Pakistan, Sri Lanka or East Africa, the report says.

Data shows that Russian oil exports to the UAE more than tripled to 60 million barrels last year. Separate data from Argus Media, cited by The Wall Street Journal, shows that Russia now accounts for more than 10 percent of the gasoil stored in Fujairah, the UAE’s main oil storage hub.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia imports 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, equivalent to about 36 million barrels annually. Before the war, the country did not import oil from Russia.

Saudi Arabia and UAE benefit from Western sanctions

The US has objected to the budding relations between Russia and the Gulf States. But with Russia’s Ural crude trading at a discount of more than 30 percent to Brent crude, the international benchmark, the price is particularly attractive.

Moscow has proven that it is able to steer Western sanctions and price caps well enough to To push oil exports above the level reached before the invasion of Ukraine. In the first quarter, Russia’s sea crude oil exports reached 3.5 million barrels per day, compared with 3.35 million barrels in the year-ago quarter.

Meanwhile, data shows that China and India now account for about 90 percent of Russia’s oil exports, with each country absorbing 1.5 million barrels a day — more than enough to absorb the volumes that are no longer flowing to European countries. But even if other countries close the gaps left by sanctions, Moscow would not be able to maintain the same level of energy gains in the midst of war. The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday that the country’s export earnings fell 43 percent compared to the same period last year.

