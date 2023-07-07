Saudi Arabia Raises Crude Oil Prices Worldwide, Potentially Impacting Demand

Saudi Arabia Raises Crude Oil Prices in August Amidst Extension of Output Cuts

July 7 – Saudi Arabia, the world‘s largest oil exporter, has announced a second consecutive monthly increase in the price of its crude oil for Asian customers in August. This decision comes after the kingdom’s recent announcement to extend its voluntary production cuts until the end of next month, as reported by Saudi state oil company Saudi Aramco.

In a statement, Saudi Aramco revealed that it is raising the official selling price (OSP) of Arabian Light crude oil sold to Asia by 20 cents per barrel, bringing the price to $3.20 a barrel above Oman/Dubai quotes. Additionally, the selling price of Arabian Medium and Arabian Heavy crude oils sold in Asia will also be increased by 20 cents each, whereas the price of ultra-light crude oil will remain unchanged.

The price hike aligns with market expectations following Saudi Arabia’s voluntary production reduction announcement. Prior to this news, there were concerns that sales prices in August might be slashed by 50 cents due to refinery maintenance scheduled for September, which would result in decreased demand for Saudi crude oil.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia declared that it would extend its voluntary 1 million barrel-per-day cut in production until August, leaving the possibility of further extensions open for future consideration.

It is important to note that the increase in Saudi oil prices could negatively impact already thin refining margins in Asia. The narrowing spread between Brent and Saudi crude may prompt refiners to explore alternative suppliers in the Middle East, the United States, and West Africa.

Moreover, Saudi Aramco has raised prices for all crude grades destined for the United States, northwest Europe, and the Mediterranean for the upcoming month. For Arabian Light crude sold in northwest Europe, the official selling price for August has been raised by 80 cents to $3.80 a barrel over ICE Brent. In the case of the United States, the price of Arabian Light crude oil has been hiked by 10 cents, commanding a premium of $7.25 a barrel over the American Sour Crude Index (ASCI).

The price increases in July have already led two major European refiners to reduce their orders from Saudi Arabia. With another price hike anticipated in August, demand for Saudi crude oil may face further dampening effects.

Saudi Arabia serves as the pricing reference for most Middle Eastern oil exporters, traditionally announcing prices for the following month around the fifth day of each month. Asia remains the largest market for Saudi Aramco’s crude oil exports, with China, Japan, South Korea, and India being the primary buyers.

As the kingdom continues to adjust its pricing strategy amidst uncertainties in global demand, market participants are closely monitoring the impact of these price hikes on the oil industry and the global economy as a whole.

