Title: International Oil Prices Remain Firm as Saudi Arabia Stands Firm Against United States

Date: July 6, 20XX

On Thursday, international oil prices showed resilience with slight strengthening, backed by Saudi Arabia’s determination to confront the United States. Despite concerns over global macroeconomic headwinds and central bank interest rate hikes impacting demand, Saudi Arabia’s supply cuts and strong cooperation with Russia provided support for oil prices.

At 16:22 Beijing time, NYMEX crude oil futures rose 0.36% to $72.05 a barrel, while ICE Brent crude futures rose 0.21% to $76.81 a barrel.

Tatsufumi Okoshi, senior economist at Nomura Securities, noted that while the upside appears limited, he anticipates NYMEX crude to remain within a range of $65 to $75 a barrel in the near future. Okoshi emphasized that Saudi Arabia’s recently announced supply curb measures, aimed at stabilizing the market, have reinforced market sentiment.

However, the United States, as the largest oil producer outside the OPEC+ alliance, has persistently called for higher output to support the global economy. The US has also criticized Saudi Arabia’s cooperation with Russia following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Nonetheless, Riyadh has repeatedly rejected these calls, and their recent joint production-cut deal with Russia has proven skeptics wrong.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman emphasized the continued strength of Russia’s oil cooperation with Saudi Arabia within the OPEC+ alliance. He assured that the alliance would take all necessary measures to support the market. Speaking at an international symposium between OPEC oil industry chief executives and ministers from OPEC and its allies, Prince Abdulaziz expressed confidence in the comprehensive support from Russia for an extension of production cuts. He stated, “Seeing that we not only proposed an extension on Monday, but it was also endorsed by the Russian side, which is very convincing.”

United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Sohail Al Mazrouei expressed his belief that the additional oil output cuts would contribute to market balance. Speaking to reporters, Al Mazrouei stated that the latest additional cut was sufficient to evaluate and observe the market’s equilibrium. The UAE, already producing well below its capacity, announced that it would not participate in the new cuts. Al Mazrouei also stressed the need for increased investments in oil-producing countries, as well as the inclusion of new players in the market to ensure a sufficient supply of oil for the future.

As international oil prices remain firm, Saudi Arabia’s determination to confront the United States and maintain its cooperation with Russia within the OPEC+ alliance continues to shape the global oil market. With ongoing debates and geopolitical tensions surrounding oil production, market players eagerly await the outcome of these efforts to stabilize supply and demand dynamics.

