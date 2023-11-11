Saudi Arabian energy chief: Falling oil prices are a ‘trick’

The Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

The fall in oil prices is just a spectacle staged by speculators, said the Saudi Arabian energy chief.

“He is not weak,” said Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman. “People just act like he’s weak. It’s all just a trick.”

Saudi Arabia has committed to cutting crude oil production by one million barrels per day by the end of the year.

Oil demand is not weak and the fall in oil prices is just a spectacle staged by speculators, according to Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.

The international reference price for Brent crude oil has fallen 17 percent since its recent peak in September and was quoted at 81 US dollars (around 76 euros) per barrel on Friday.

He added that market participants may be confusing increased oil exports from the Middle East in recent months with rising oil production.

Supplies are seasonal and increase in September and October, but that doesn’t necessarily mean more is being produced, the energy chief explained.

“This is a misuse of numbers,” he said.

Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of the OPEC cartel, has aggressively cut its crude oil production to boost prices, which senior officials have previously complained are hurt by market distortions.

In addition to the OPEC cuts, Saudi Arabia has made its own voluntary production cut of one million barrels per day, which will be extended until the end of this year.

This caused the price of crude oil to briefly rise to almost 100 dollars (around 93 euros) per barrel in September. It has fallen again in recent weeks due to a mixed demand outlook from China and higher interest rates from global central banks, which can weigh on economic growth and hurt demand.

However, some industry forecasts are bullish on oil prices in the long term due to under-investment and the possibility of undersupply. According to a leading shale oil industry official, oil prices could rise to as much as $150 (around €140) per barrel.

