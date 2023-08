Saudi oil giant Saudi Aramco saw a sharp loss in net profit during the second quarter of 2023, pricing in the decline in oil prices from last year’s levels.

Net income came in at 112.81 billion riyals, the equivalent of $30.07 billion, down nearly 40% from the equivalent of $48.4 billion in the same quarter of 2022.

However, Saudi Aramco’s net income came in slightly above expectations at close to $29.8 billion.

