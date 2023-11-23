Saudi Aramco Achieves Milestone in Gas Production with South Ghawar Unconventional Gas Development

Saudi Aramco Exceeds Gas Production Expectations at South Ghawar

In a groundbreaking achievement, Saudi Aramco has announced that it has successfully produced the first cubic meters of gas at its South Ghawar unconventional gas development, two months ahead of schedule. This significant milestone is a key part of the company’s strategy to increase gas production by more than 50% from 2021 levels through 2030, in line with domestic demand.

The South Ghawar Block boasts infrastructure capable of processing nearly 8.5 million cubic meters per day and about 38,000 barrels of oil per day. Saudi Aramco Upstream Segment President Nasir Al-Naimi praised the achievement, stating that it demonstrates real progress in the company’s gas expansion strategy and will play a critical role in meeting the Kingdom’s needs for low-emission energy and supporting growth in the chemicals sector.

Currently, South Ghawar is expected to deliver a production of 21.3 million cubic meters per day in the short term, with plans to more than double overall processing capacity in the near future. Al-Naimi commended the team’s dedication and determination, noting that the ability to begin production ahead of schedule and under budget is a testament to their commitment to continuously improving upstream operations.

This successful production of tight gas at South Ghawar marks Saudi Aramco’s second unconventional gas stream, following the commencement of production at the North Arabia field in 2018. At the same time, the company is making progress on the Jafurah unconventional gas field, the largest liquid-rich shale gas field in the Middle East.

With this achievement, Saudi Aramco has reaffirmed its position as a global energy leader and is poised to make a significant contribution to meeting global energy demands.

