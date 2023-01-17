Home Business Saudi Aramco debuts in engine production with Renault and Geely
The Saudis for the first time in the auto business. Saudi Aramco will be an investor and partner in the new entity which will produce endothermic and hybrid engines, the result of a partnership between Renault and the Chinese group Geely. The agreement, reports Reuters, is being finalized. The Saudi oil giant, first in the world in terms of capitalization and profits, according to what has been leaked from the negotiations “now in an advanced stage”, should participate with a share of around 20%. Both Renault and Geely would weigh…

