Home » Saudi Aramco in talks with Sinopec and Total for Jafurah gas project
Business

Saudi Aramco in talks with Sinopec and Total for Jafurah gas project

by admin

Sinopec and Total, the Chinese and French energy giants respectively, are in separate discussions with Saudi Aramco over potential investments in the Jafurah gas project in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi company is trying to exploit one of the largest unexplored gas fields in the world, entering into discussions regarding the construction of plants for the export of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Aramco intends to raise about $10 billion to finance the projects, according to sources familiar with the matter. The state-owned company is looking for equity investors who can help finance medium- and long-term projects in the Jafurah area, for a project valued at over $100 billion.

See also  Li Yinan, who built a car from All in, brought a luxury medium and large SUV with a price of less than 300,000 yuan | Leifeng.com

You may also like

Food prices: Germans are cutting back – more...

Aviation – Ministry of Transport does not expect...

Bags, Fed eve of tension. Milan closes at...

Millions for Lilium: Tencent believes in air taxi...

Electric drives the motorcycle, scooter and moped market...

Accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system...

Health – Medical Association concerned about cannabis supply...

Ferrari and Enel X together for the installation...

For climate protection? Now the IMF is supposed...

Ferrari, electricity comes from Fiorano panels: agreement with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy