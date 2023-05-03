Saudi Aramco in talks with Sinopec and Total for Jafurah gas project

Sinopec and Total, the Chinese and French energy giants respectively, are in separate discussions with Saudi Aramco over potential investments in the Jafurah gas project in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi company is trying to exploit one of the largest unexplored gas fields in the world, entering into discussions regarding the construction of plants for the export of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Aramco intends to raise about $10 billion to finance the projects, according to sources familiar with the matter. The state-owned company is looking for equity investors who can help finance medium- and long-term projects in the Jafurah area, for a project valued at over $100 billion.