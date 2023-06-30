Sausalitos: Germany’s largest cocktail chain gets a new rescuer

Germany’s largest cocktail bar chain Sausalitos is getting a new owner and with his help is supposed to get going again after the slump in the Corona phase. The buyer is again a financial investor – if the Federal Cartel Office approves the takeover plans.

According to WELT information, the British investment company Arcmont Asset Management, which operates throughout Europe, will then become the sole owner of the gastro chain from Munich, which generates around two thirds of its sales with drinks and one third with food. It would be the third financial investor at Sausalitos after the Swedish EQT Group and the move to Belgian investor Ergon Capital in 2014.

