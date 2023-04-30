Save in the here and now – the most effective tips

Both inflation and energy costs are currently at a very high level. It is evident that for the average person, the cost of living is increasing. Saving in everyday life is therefore of great importance in order to somehow alleviate these considerable additional burdens.

But which day-to-day austerity measures are most effective?

Tip 1: Save when shopping

In addition to housing and transport, food and beverages are important items of expenditure for private households. A lot of money can be saved here every day. Few new shopping habits will reduce spending at the end of the month, which means big savings at the end of the year. Going to the supermarket, for example, is commonplace for everyone. However, few people realize the pitfalls that lead them to spend more than intended.

It is important to plan purchases in advance. A larger purchase each week is more economical than a smaller purchase each day. Whether it’s big purchases or daily expenses, spending should be tied to a list. This prevents many impulse purchases. Price comparisons are always an advantage, especially when goods are on sale – for example at https://preis-king.com/. The Glamor Shopping Week awaits you there with vouchers and lucrative deals.

Tip 2: Manage subscriptions and contracts

Subscriptions, contracts and insurance drastically reduce the monthly budget. Listing and cataloging recurring payments that occur repeatedly can be beneficial. If you have subscriptions, you can save several hundred euros a year by canceling rarely used contracts. It is helpful to analyze bank statements from the last few months and to note down recurring invoices in advance. Savings potential can also be discovered: If you have subscribed to several streaming services, for example, you should consider whether you still have enough films and series to choose from with just one provider.

Tip 3: Get out of the habit of expensive routines

Almost everyone has extravagant tendencies. Smokers spend up to 400 euros a year. Anyone who wants to save money on smoking every day should consider quitting. This can significantly reduce the effort. By switching to rolling tobacco, the costs can be cut in half. For the majority of people, coffee is the first drink of the day. But as tasty as the morning cup of coffee to go on the way to work may be, it is also expensive.

The savings tip is therefore: Simply brew coffee at home and take it with you wherever you go. If you buy a coffee-to-go every day, you spend up to 200 euros more per year than if you fill your own cup. The same applies to takeaway food.

Tip 4: Don’t use standby mode

Hundreds of dollars in electricity costs can be saved by completely disconnecting devices from the mains instead of using standby mode. Even if the device is inactive, the standby mode still consumes energy. In the end, a lot of money comes together. Therefore, pull out the power plug or press the off button on the power strip.

Tip 5: Save on transport costs

The greatest savings potential arises if you do without the car altogether and use public transport or a bicycle instead. However, this saving tip only makes sense in cities. When refueling, the following should be observed: Compare prices and only refuel when the liter of fuel is cheap. This increases your savings rate. A fuel-efficient driving style can save you a lot of money in the long term – shift up later, avoid unnecessary weight, drive carefully.

When traveling by train, you can easily save more than a third of the ticket price with special discounts. However, you should be flexible – the cheapest prices are usually not available on weekends. The same principle applies to air travel too: booking flights well in advance can save you money. Be sure to use several comparison portals.

Published by: ARKM central editorial office