Save Money and Find the Best Deals at Target: Your Ultimate Shopping Guide

Spoiled Store Target: A Must-Visit for Mexican Travelers

One of the spoiled stores favored by Mexicans when they travel to buy from the USA is Target. Whether it’s the variety of products or the pleasant shopping experience, Target has become a must-visit for many.

However, not all customers are aware of the discounts and deals offered by the store throughout the week. To help shoppers save a few dollars or buy more, TikTok user Melissa Arria (@marketingconmelissa) shared a video revealing the discount days and departments at Target.

According to Melissa, here are the discount days at Target:

– Monday: Discounts on electronics, children’s clothing, and books.

– Tuesday: Discounts on all women’s clothing, food, and pet supplies.

– Wednesday: Discounts on men’s clothing and household items.

– Thursday: Discounts on toys and sporting goods.

– Friday: Discounts on cosmetics and jewelry.

In addition to great deals, Target also offers the convenience of a Starbucks store at the entrance. After purchasing your favorite drink, you can enjoy a second one for free. Just make sure it’s a different type of coffee or tea. To avail of this promotion, make sure to have the Target app installed on your phone.

For those unfamiliar with Target, the store offers a wide range of products. From clothes for the whole family and household appliances to drinks, food, garden products, and more, Target caters to various needs. They also have sections dedicated to beauty, video games, kitchen supplies, sports equipment, children’s items, stationery, and indoor and outdoor furniture.

Next time you visit the USA, make sure to include Target in your shopping itinerary. With its discounts, promotions, and extensive product range, it promises a satisfying shopping experience for Mexican travelers.