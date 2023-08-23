Save money: That’s why a savings expert has seven bank accounts

Make saving a habit by making it part of your routine. (Iconic photo) Maskot/Getty Images

Saving money is even more important now that economic challenges like inflation are making life more expensive.

Melissa Jean-Baptiste says her seven bank accounts help her save money and control her spending.

The easiest way to make saving a habit is to automate it and increase it over time.

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

As Melissa Jean-Baptiste writes in her book So…This Is Why I’m Broke, “Saving is a skill that takes practice and solid financial habits.”

Jean-Baptiste, who has paid off over $100,000 in student loans, has seven bank accounts: one for each savings area in her budget. In this way, she keeps track of her money and can easily achieve her financial goals.

Do we need all seven bank accounts? Jean-Baptiste advises against it. “What you need is exactly what supports the routines and habits you’ve created to reach your financial goals,” she writes.

read too

China‘s Economy in Crisis: Should You Invest Now? Analysts reveal “attractive opportunities” for your portfolio

Jean-Baptiste opened seven bank accounts to help her take care of her money. “I monitored and tracked how much money went in and out of each category of my budget. Just having a single account with all my savings in one place didn’t work for me,” she writes.

The most important thing about saving is that you start and make it a habit. One must cultivate the habit of saving. I always say set it up and forget it. Make saving a financial habit and part of your routine.

Here are a few steps you can take to save more money:

1. Set up the bank accounts you need

Jean-Baptiste writes, “If you’re just starting out in saving or revising your routines and financial habits, three accounts is a good place to start. A checking account for day-to-day expenses and bills, a nest egg for three to six months of expenses, and a savings account for any purchases you might be planning.”

I totally agree with that. I actually have five accounts: a checking account, a high-yield savings account, a travel account, a business account, and a house down payment account. I have automatic deductions that go to the savings and home accounts, and I put money into the business and travel accounts as needed.

read too

That’s how much you have to save to be able to afford your own house or apartment

2. Pay yourself first with every wage payment

Set up an automatic transfer from your checking account to your savings account when you receive your salary. You can even set it up to have the amount you want to save automatically deducted from your paycheck and deposited directly into your savings account. That way you don’t have to decide anymore whether you want to save or not – it’s already done.

3. Increases your savings over time

Once you’ve automated your saving and built it into your routine, you need to figure out how to gradually increase it over time. You may need to top up funds you used in an emergency or save more money to meet savings goals like a down payment on a house.

Saving is so important because it gives you greater security in life. Having money set aside for emergencies gives you a cushion to fall back on if something unexpected happens. And when you’ve set aside savings for discretionary spending, economic challenges like inflation can weigh less.

Read the original article Insider.

Disclaimer: Stocks and other investments are always associated with risk. A total loss of the invested capital cannot be ruled out either. The published articles, data and forecasts are not an invitation to buy or sell securities or rights. They also do not replace professional advice.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

