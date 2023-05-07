Save the bank has been “stretched”?The FDIC of the United States has a coup: the financial association that wants to cooperate with non-bank institutions for mutual benefit

© Reuters ‘Stretched’ to bail out banks?The FDIC of the United States has a coup: It wants to reciprocate and benefit with non-bank institutions



News from the Financial Associated Press on May 6 (edited by Huang Junzhi)According to reports, the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) is considering allowing private equity firms and other non-bank institutions to participate in the purchase of bankrupt bank assets, so as to earn more funds for insurance funds and strengthen rescue efforts for failed banks.

In this way, these non-bank institutions obtained the qualification to buy these discounted assets, can compete with other banks, and in exchange for the promise of FDIC to share the loss. The FDIC can obtain higher bidding prices through the participation of these non-bank institutions.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: ), Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: ) and other non-banks have been unable to take over from bankrupt U.S. regional banks since March. These discount assets. These companies are at a disadvantage in the auction because they do not have banking licenses and therefore cannot bid for the entire lender.

FDIC officials said the move could entice such firms to buy some of the loans and assets of failed institutions should there be more regional bank collapses. However, the FDIC does not regulate nonbanks, which could complicate the regulatory process for loss-sharing agreements.

In fact, the participation of private equity firms may ease some of the pressure on FDIC insurance funds as they secure higher bids for assets sold by the FDIC. In the recent banking crisis, the FDIC’s Deposit Insurance Fund (DIF) has had a considerable part of its funds used.

While non-banks have not been offered loss-sharing deals during the recent banking turmoil, there has been precedent for private equity firms in the past, notably during the last financial crisis.

The regulator published a paper in 2021 examining the role of private equity in rescuing banks from the financial crisis. The researchers found that private equity “invested heavily in underperforming and riskier distressed banks,” and calculated that 5.5% more distressed banks would have ended up being liquidated had private equity not stepped in.