Saviano, a bad master who is better not to be in Rai. Here because

Roberto Saviano and the RAI office of Saxa Rubra

Saviano has been insulting daily for years with his proclamations, with his jokes, with his utterances. The comment

The story of the expulsion of Robert Saviano from Rai does not fall from above, as it could have happened, but it is the so-to-speak karmic result of the law of cause and effect and follows the termination of the contract with Filippo Facci who had uttered inappropriate sentences regarding the events of the suspected rape of his son by Ignazio La Russa, the by now famous “Apache”.

A story that is the litmus test of the poisons of Italy, still robust, not very karstic and always ready to explode. Saviano has been insulting daily for years with his proclamations, with his jokes, with his utterances. He made a book Gomorrahperfectly fitting in the title and unfortunately tasty in the contents for a population often excited by the granguignolesco.

Gomorrah is a 2006 novel that has sold 2,500,000 copies in Italy and over 10,000,000 worldwide, translated into 52 languages. The story, as known, is set in that criminal world, in that milieu of sweat, weapons, heinous murders, sex and violence centered on Casal di Principe, Giugliano, Naples and Campania in general.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

