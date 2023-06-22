Saving at Volkswagen: positions are not filled

Volkswagen-Chef Oliver Blume.

picture alliance

Volkswagen boss Oliver Blume wants to trim the group’s return to ten percent and reduce the investment rate to less than eleven percent. It is currently at 14.5 percent, a thorn in the side of investors. In addition, the workforce in the group is to be thinned out. So far there has been no talk of layoffs, but positions that become vacant should not be filled. The variety of models should decrease, and in sales the dealers should no longer undercut each other with discounts

Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume has ordered a major conversion of the car giant. Above all, management wants to pay more attention to spending and finally make better use of economies of scale in order to become more profitable. An independent review of the human rights situation at the controversial plant in the Chinese province of Xinjiang is planned.

Blume presented new financial targets for the coming years on Wednesday. The brands of the group and their management should have more responsibility, the headquarters in Wolfsburg should only set the framework in the future. At the same time, the brands should work more closely together in order to better utilize the plants, as stated at an investor event at the Hockenheimring race track.

Positions should not be filled

Details of the planned austerity measures are still to be worked out, but CFO Arno Antlitz announced that it will also mean that vacancies will not be filled. Blume referred to savings elsewhere. The variety of models should decrease, and in sales the dealers should no longer undercut each other with discounts.

In the coming years, the Group intends to noticeably reduce expenditure on investments in property, plant and equipment and on research and development. The investment ratio is to drop to less than eleven percent of sales by 2027. For this year, the Wolfsburg have planned a share of 14.5 percent of the proceeds for capital expenditure. The group’s high investment rate has long been a point of criticism from investors. By 2030, it is expected to fall to around 9 percent. However, sales are expected to increase by five to seven percent annually by 2027.

Blume wants to clear up investors’ doubts and approach them more. Because even the IPO of the sports car subsidiary Porsche could not increase the value of Volkswagen on the market. The yield gem Porsche AG currently has a market value of 102 billion euros on the stock exchange, Volkswagen as a whole – including the 75 percent stake in Porsche – only just under 72 billion.

Return on sales at VW brand to rise to 6.5 percent

VW brand boss Thomas Schäfer had recently announced that he wanted to improve earnings by around ten billion euros by 2026. With this, the brand with the VW logo wants to increase the return on sales to 6.5 percent – in other words, from 100 euros in sales, 6.50 euros in operating profit should remain and not just three euros as was the case last time in the first quarter.

Even after several large rounds of savings and regroupings in recent years, the heart of the group is finding it difficult to achieve an adequate margin in order to be able to cover the necessary expenses for the switch to electric drives and software. The measures should be in place by October, the use of the plants by several brands is a large element of it, material and fixed costs also play a major role. While VW recently aimed for a return on sales in the group of eight to nine percent in the medium term, it should now be eight to ten percent in 2027 and nine to eleven percent at the end of the decade.

Blume announces inspection of the Xinjiang plant

As was made clear at the heated Annual General Meeting in May, the situation surrounding human rights in the supply chains is not only a concern of non-governmental organizations, but also more and more of investors who are oriented towards sustainability criteria. Blume has now announced that it intends to subject the plant in the Chinese province of Xinjiang to an independent human rights review. There are complaints about the human rights situation there and it is Volkswagen’s job to address these concerns.

The plant in the city of Urumchi is operated by the Chinese joint venture partner SAIC. Human rights activists have long criticized VW for sticking to the plant in the region. According to them, the Muslim Uyghur minority is being specifically suppressed by the central government in Beijing. According to them, VW is doing too little against forced labor in the supply chain.

dpa/pk

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

