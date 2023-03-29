Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

What is the postal book yield in 2023? As you know, there are various types of saving account promoted by Italian post: we can in fact choose between that ordinary name and that Smart ordinary call signthat for minorsthat judicial and that to the bearer.

Let’s find out together, in this guide dedicated to one of the simplest financial instruments but at the same time best known by Italians.

Calculation of the net interest rate of the postal passbook

Let’s start with the analysis of postal savings book: how much it makes? Let’s start by specifying immediately that the gross interest rate must be subtracted from the advertised gross rate taxation on accrued interest, which was equal to 20% starting from 2014, while in 2016-2017 it reached 26% (hence the net rate is even lower) and still is.

The eventual amount must still be subtracted from the sum thus calculated stamp duty for deposits of more than 5 thousand euros, set as a one-off payment 34,20 euro (if the booklet holders are legal persons, the stamp duty is instead equal to 100 euros).

Before subscribing, therefore, it is important to carefully evaluate whether this form of savings management is convenient or not.

Italian post enjoys great favor among savers: many have a postal account or in any case they are historic customers of the institute which recently went public, reaping good performances.

These are signals that the stability of the Post Office in the medium to long term is not questioned by the market.

Obviously we don’t just need to understand if the Post is safe but if what it offers us (in our case the Postal Book) is convenient or not.

How to open the Postal Book

The procedure is very simple. Just go to the closest one post Office equipped with identification documents (identity card, driving license, etc.) and tax code.

The postal worker asks for the filling out a form in which to enter your data: you need to sign on several pages, generally the postal employee at the counter indicates where.

Once this procedure has been completed, which I advise you to do towards closing time, so as to find a smaller queue (everyone knows the queues at the typical post office counters!), you will receive at home after about two weeks the card and the other documents to be returned to the post office for the conclusion of the procedure.

If you are a minor and intend to open a savings account for minors, you must be accompanied by a parent.

You can also open the booklet online in dematerialized form.

