What is the postal book yield in 2023? As you know, there are various types of saving account promoted by Italian post: we can in fact choose between that ordinary name and that Smart ordinary call signthat for minorsthat judicial and that to the bearer.
That interests i get if i deposit mine savings on a passbook? What are the cheaper savings accounts (ordinary, gold, smart…)?
it suits open one?
Let’s find out together, in this guide dedicated to one of the simplest financial instruments but at the same time best known by Italians.
Should I deposit money at the post office? Can the libretto still be considered an investment or not?
Calculation of the net interest rate of the postal passbook
Let’s start with the analysis of postal savings book: how much it makes? Let’s start by specifying immediately that the gross interest rate must be subtracted from the advertised gross rate taxation on accrued interest, which was equal to 20% starting from 2014, while in 2016-2017 it reached 26% (hence the net rate is even lower) and still is.
The eventual amount must still be subtracted from the sum thus calculated stamp duty for deposits of more than 5 thousand euros, set as a one-off payment 34,20 euro (if the booklet holders are legal persons, the stamp duty is instead equal to 100 euros).
Before subscribing, therefore, it is important to carefully evaluate whether this form of savings management is convenient or not.
Italian post enjoys great favor among savers: many have a postal account or in any case they are historic customers of the institute which recently went public, reaping good performances.
These are signals that the stability of the Post Office in the medium to long term is not questioned by the market.
Obviously we don’t just need to understand if the Post is safe but if what it offers us (in our case the Postal Book) is convenient or not.
How to open the Postal Book
The procedure is very simple. Just go to the closest one post Office equipped with identification documents (identity card, driving license, etc.) and tax code.
The postal worker asks for the filling out a form in which to enter your data: you need to sign on several pages, generally the postal employee at the counter indicates where.
Once this procedure has been completed, which I advise you to do towards closing time, so as to find a smaller queue (everyone knows the queues at the typical post office counters!), you will receive at home after about two weeks the card and the other documents to be returned to the post office for the conclusion of the procedure.
If you are a minor and intend to open a savings account for minors, you must be accompanied by a parent.
You can also open the booklet online in dematerialized form.
Postal passbook yield 2023: net interest
What are the postal savings account interest? What is the postal passbook gold yield? Let’s analyze the conditions that are valid from January 1st.
In the data that I indicate below, I report the gross returns from which the costs indicated at the beginning of our article must be subtracted.
Before providing you with this data, however, I want to underline that, as stated in the regulations of the Italian post office on the matter of interests of the postal savings account, as of 1 January 2013 a distinction is no longer recognized between yellow yield e gold yield.
I also state another thing: don’t expect high interest, because times are not happy for CDs safe investments in banks and post offices (this category includes savings books, postal certificates, BTPs and deposit accounts) and the post offices, unlike other institutions, do not seem to need to attribute particularly advantageous premium rates given the high level of they collect from consumers.
At the moment, it is good that you know, the most convenient solutions come from small or recently created banks or from institutions that are implementing a policy aimed at increasing their clientele: the slightly higher interest rates sometimes proposed can be explained thus, in the light of this preliminary reflection.
Now let’s see what are the various types of booklet offered by the Post Office.
Type of Postal Savings Book – Gross Yield
- Ordinary Name Book 0.001% gross per annum;
- Smart name book 0.001% gross, but until 6 March 2023 0.03% on the new liquidity;
- Booklet for minors interest rate: 0,001%;
- Judicial record 0.001% (both restricted and unrestricted).
I remind you that, as I have already pointed out in the previous paragraph, 26% (above 5,000 euros) and any revenue stamp where required must be subtracted from this interest: eliminate these sums and you will be able to find out what theinterest net of your postal book.
These interests are calculated on an annual basis and run from the time of deposit until the time of their withdrawal.
For name books (smart postal book and booklet ordinary) one is assigned booklet paper with which to make deposits and withdrawals via the Postmat circuit.
The maximum daily withdrawal with the card is 600 euros, in a month you cannot withdraw a sum exceeding 2500 euros.
A maximum of 40 operations can be carried out with the card without noting them on the booklet: once the operations have expired, go to the nearest post office for a new notation which will unblock the card again.
For minors, the daily and monthly transaction amounts are lower.
Smart Postal Savings Book: disadvantages and advantages
Il Smart booklet (disadvantages and advantages can be found here) it is one of the most publicized and promoted postal passbook types by the postal service. In the beginning the product was born as an alternative to deposit accounts and in fact offered a interest rate attractive and able to compete with the bank’s liquidity constraint services.
The initial benefits, however, have gradually dwindled and today the Libretto Smart is experiencing a stationary phase in which it does not seem to be able to give particular headaches to other more advantageous situations for customers.
Obviously, however, I will continue to monitor everything trying to provide precise and punctual updates.
Supersmart offer
L’super smart offer it can be activated on the smart passbook and allows you to obtain a higher interest rate at maturity on the sums you decide to set aside. The offer remained valid until March 6th.
It can be subscribed with a minimum provision of 1,000 euros.
You can choose between:
- Supersmart premium offer 270 days: dedicated to those who contribute new liquidity, which can be activated both from poste.it and from the app and in any post office, with a duration of 270 days: gross annual interest rate at maturity equal to 3%;
- Supersmart 180 days offer: dedicated to those who contribute new liquidity, which can be activated both from poste.it and from the app and in any post office, with a duration of 180 days: gross annual interest rate at maturity equal to 1.50%.
Postal book: expiry
Il postal book doesn’t have one expiration: in fact, it remains valid until the owner decides to close it. Or it closes automatically in the event of the owner’s death postal book.
As for i dormant postal savings books, are passbooks that have not been handled by the holder for more than 10 years, which have not been subjected to procedures or operational blocks that prevent the handling of the sums and which have and balance exceeding 100 euros.
The balances of dormant passbook accounts are transferred to the Fund managed by Consap.
How to close a passbook?
If you want to close your postal passbook you must go to the post office counter, equipped with passbook paper or paper passbook: within three days it will be extinguished.
Obviously, in the case of a joint accountant, there must be everyone’s consent.
Best savings account 2023: Opinions of Affari Miei
Yield is low, better look elsewhere!
Il postal savings account it is convenient for those who have established the INPS and Inpdap pension accreditation and for those who do not have a current account, however the current taxation, although there are no real management costs) are high and the interest is very low at this stage , if we consider that the indicated rate is gross.
Just think that in the 2008 the ordinary passbook yielded 2.50% net; not even theSmart optionfor a certain period which appeared as a real “competitor” of deposit accounts, seems to be able to give great satisfaction.
For this reason, at the moment, the postal passbook does not seem to us at all an instrument for investing savings but, at best, “a place of transit” for recurring credits such as pensions.
It is true that the Post Office, at least in the eyes of many users, seems to guarantee a certain image of security and stability but this alone is not enough to say that it is always better to deposit one’s savings in any case.
This is also true because the typical customer who chooses to rely on the mail could very well opt for other slightly more profitable forms of deposit such as current accounts or savings accounts My business I extensively reviewed.
