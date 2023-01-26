MILANO – Positive trend for the collection of Funds monitored by assogestioni, thanks to a year-end sprint that brings the 2022 budget into largely positive territory. However, the real boom recorded in 2021 remains far away, when Italians were in fact forced not to spend due to the lockdowns and – whoever was able to defend wages – directed their money to savings.

The data from Assogestioni’s monthly map of December 2022 show, on a preliminary basis, that at the end of December assets under management amounted to 2,215 billion. Net inflows from collective management amounted to 1.58 billion, while that from portfolio management was 9.57 billion, for a total figure of 11.15 billion in the month. Overall funding in 2022 is therefore equal to 19.7 billion against the boom of 93 billion in 2021, conditioned by the strong savings in a year marked by the restrictions due to Covid.

“The figure on net inflows in December was determined almost entirely by institutional mandates – comments Alessandro Rota, director of the Research Office of the Italian association of asset management companies – whose flows follow dynamics on which the market trend it affects to a lesser extent than the retail world. While awaiting the definitive quarterly reading, the encouraging signal comes from open-ended funds, with equities that continue to catalyze the interest of investors, consolidating a long-term oriented trend that has been going on for some time now” Rota concludes.

In fact, the numbers confirm the resilience of open-ended funds, which in December recorded 1.14 billion in inflows and, in particular, that of equity products, positive for 1.39 billion. A plus sign also for bond funds (+375 million), while balanced ones remain in the red (-342 million). For closed-end funds, on the other hand, funding was 444 million. The amount of collective management assets thus stands at 1,160 billion, equivalent to 52.4% of the total.

In terms of portfolio management, institutional mandates in December recorded 8.7 billion in net inflows, while retail mandates 872 million. Assets under management amount to 1,055 billion lire, equal to 47.6% of the total. Lastly, the adverse trend of the markets influenced the overall volumes of the Italian market: the continuous volatility had a negative market impact of 2.5% according to the estimates of the Assogestioni Research Office.