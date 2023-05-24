Savings, green light to the new EU rules. Stop relegations without advice

Green light to the new EU rules on the protection of savings

The European Commission has adopted the Retail Investment Package, the regulations relating to the Retail Investment Strategy. Whose stated goal is to put consumers in a position to take informed investment decisions.

The official version of the standard published today was eagerly awaited by the world of finance professionals because many feared a complete ban on retrocessions. That is, those commissions that financial advisors and private bankers receive from companies when they distribute a product. There is a ban, but it is limited to products “execution only”i.e. those financial products for which consultancy is not required.

The Eurovita case

Own against the rebate system the European commissioner had taken sides Margaret McGuinness. According to which this commission system led the distributors to sell the product more lucrative and not the one most suitable for customers.

The case of the struggling insurance company Eurovita is emblematic from this point of view. With the company’s unit-linked policies chock full of funds with brokerage commissions that could be as high as 80% of the invested capital.

“Unjustifiably high cost”

Not surprisingly, precisely on this issue, the executive vice president of the EU Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, he recalled that this rule was wanted precisely because “some investment products have unjustifiably high costs”. Reason why “European citizens do not always get the best deals available or an adequate quality-price ratio”.

According to the Commission, today’s package of investment rules aims to make Europe a place even safer for long-term investment. And to encourage participation in EU capital markets, which has traditionally been lower than in other jurisdictions, such as the United States. “Strengthening the Capital Markets Union is also an essential means of channeling i private funding in our economy and to finance the green and digital transitions”.

Cost comparability

The package includes measures to improve the way it is provided to retail investors information on investment products and services. Increasing the transparency and comparability of costs and requiring the use of standard cost terminology and presentation. This will ensure that investment products offer real value quality price to retail investors.

The Retail Investment Package also wants to ensure that all retail customers receive at least once a year a clear view of the investment performance of their portfolio. As well as addressing the potentials conflicts of interest in the distribution of investment products by banning incentives for “execution-only” sales. That is when it is not provided no advice linked to the single investment product. In short, the fear of a total prohibition to relegations, this seems to be the only prohibition envisaged by the Commission for now. But be careful, much will depend on how and to what extent the law will affect market transparency. Within three yearsin fact, the Commission reserves the right to carry forward a new revision and evaluate whether to introduce a more restrictive prohibition to relegations.

No “aggressive” marketing

Overly “aggressive” marketing is also restricted. Among the objectives of the Retail Investment Package there is in fact the limit tothoughtless use of “misleading” marketing by ensuring that i financial advisors are fully responsible for the use of their communications, including when made through i social mediaor through influencers or other third parties who remunerate or incentivize.

Now these measures will have to be implemented by individuals Member states. “In fact, Member States are encouraged to implement national measures that can support the financial literacy of citizens, regardless of their age and their social and educational background”, writes la Commission in a press release.