Savings Interest – Banks Slow to Raise Interest Rates on Savings – News

Contents

The Swiss National Bank raised interest rates again last week. This also means that mortgage interest rates and rents are rising. As a saver, one hopes that at least the interest on savings will be raised. But the banks are reluctant.

If you have a large part of your money in a savings account, you will receive slightly more interest than in the past. But most banks still pay less than one percent. This is shown by the latest figures available to SRF.

For example, UBS pays savings interest of 0.75 percent up to a balance of 50,000 francs. The big bank increased it by 0.25 percentage points compared to the previous month.

The banks could pay more interest on savings. But they only have to if they fear customers will drop out.

Benjamin Manz, Managing Director of the online financial comparison service Moneyland, explains why banks are reluctant to make increases: “Swiss banks could clearly pay more interest on savings. But they don’t do it if they don’t have to. And they only have to if they fear that customers will drop out. Unfortunately, in Switzerland there are low exchange rates. This means that customers hardly ever change banks.”

Lush savings accounts are apparently not very desirable

A look at other conditions of savings accounts also shows that the higher the balance, the lower the interest rate on savings. From CHF 50,000, for example, UBS only pays interest at 0.3 percent.

Legend: In 1967 there was an average interest rate of 3.5 percent on the savings account. Pictured: A bank counter for young customers in Geneva, taken on October 20, 1967. Keystone/Photopress Archive/Alain Gassmann

This in turn suggests that the interest of the banks in high savings is limited. Benjamin Manz says: “The banks naturally prefer customers who invest in investment products such as funds.”

There they would earn from the fees, with simple bank accounts this is not directly the case. In addition to the classic banks, so-called neo-banks such as Neon, Zak or Yuh, i.e. pure internet banks, also operate on the local market. These pay savings interest between 0.65 and 1.00 percent. However, only up to a credit of 25,000 francs. The following table provides an overview.

Bank

interest rate

up to maximum credit

UBS 0.75 50’000 Postfinance 0.70 50’000 Zürcher Kantonalbank 0.75 50’000 Raiffeisen Switzerland 0.85 100’000 Basler Kantonalbank 0.65 100’000 Waadtländer Kantonalbank 0.50 100’000 St. Galler Kantonalbank 0.80 250’000 Valian t 0.70 500,000 Berner Kantonalbank 0.75 no upper limit Graubündner Kantonalbank 0.75 500 000 Neon (Neo-Bank) 0.90 25’000 Yuh (Neo-Bank) 0.75 25’000 Zak (Neo-Bank) 1.00 25’000

Source: www.moneyland.ch, as of July 2023

in percent in francs

Benjamin Manz assumes that the banks will increase interest rates on savings by the end of the year. But one unpleasant fact remains: Inflation in Switzerland, which fell below two percent last June according to the latest figures from the Federal Statistical Office, is still eating away at interest credits. So savers continue to lose money.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

