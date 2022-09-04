Il Nord Stream pipeline it will not resume sending gas to Europe after the three days of extraordinary maintenance ended on 2 September. The announcement by Gazprom confirmed fears that Moscow indefinitely blocks gas flows to Europe.

Meanwhile, Europe is looking for a solution and in a week a Extraordinary European Council of 9 September it will decide whether or not to impose a ceiling on the price of gas used to produce electricity.

The closure of Nord Stream means that Europe would lack an additional 5% of Russian gas which, equivalent to 8-10 billion cubic meters of gas per year (Gmc / a). Important volumes, considering that the EU has almost run out of simple ways to get alternatives. But to be compared with the 105 Gmc / a already lost with the previous Russian cuts.

How are we put into storage?

Based on the latest data Spythe Institute for International Political Studies, even with almost full storage, the accumulated gas is enough only for 20% of German or Italian consumption, and even less for countries such as Poland (15%) and Bulgaria (10%) which have decided to do without Russian gas. In contrast, Austria is at 64%, Hungary at 36% and France (26%) would be able to do better.

Therefore, storage at high levels alone cannot solve the gas problem.

The situations of Italy and Germany

Outline a picture in chiaroscuro Algebris according to which Italy starts from a more favorable position in terms of dependence on Russia on gas. Gas consumption decreased by just 2% in the first 6 months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. At this rate of consumption, Italy would run out of gas by spring 2023, even if Russia continued to send 10 % of flows. But although the not yet available end-of-summer data may outline a more reassuring picture, based on the data observed so far, Italy would need a significant increase in energy savings to cope with a scenario of total cut in Russian gas flows.

The correction in demand for Italy would be much more contained than for example that needed in Germany in absolute terms, but would still amount to more than double what has been observed so far, Germany’s gas consumption has already decreased on average by 15% in the first 6 months of the year compared to 2021. If it continues to save energy at this rate, Germany will have enough gas to withstand a possible scenario of a complete cut in Russian gas flows and storage would remain in positive territory in the ‘hypothesis that Russia continues to send about 10% of the flows.

Why these differences in energy savings? A clear reason lies in the percentage of gas used for the production of electricity with respect to the total consumption of gas, which is higher in Italy (about 35%) than in Germany (about 15%) and which constitutes an area in which the replacement can be particularly problematic in the short term. However, explains Algebris, gas consumption for electricity generation decreased by 3% in Germany in the first 6 months of the year compared to the average for the same period in 2019-21. In Italy, the same measure increased by 9%.

Excluding the component of electricity production, the discrepancy is still considerable: gas consumption decreased by 10% in Germany during the first 6 months of the year compared to the average for the same period of 2019-21, while in Italy the same measure decreased by only 3%. “While on the one hand this figure undoubtedly reflects more sustained economic growth in Italy than in Germany in the same period, on the other, politics also matters. So far, the Italian government has focused more on protecting consumers from the impact of rising energy prices than on encouraging energy savings on a systemic level, ”argues Algebris. Italy spent 2.8% of GDP in just under a year (one of the three largest interventions in the EU) on measures aimed at reducing the impact of prices on consumers. Although some concessions are needed to protect those most in need, non-targeted interventions have the downside of reducing incentives to save energy or replace gas.

In Germany, on the other hand, savings and replacements are the order of the day. The car manufacturer Audi, for example, it has stated that it can replace 20% of its gas consumption in the short term, and that only 10% of the gas it uses is not replaceable. The giant of the chemical industry BASF indicated that it can replace 15% of the gas used for heating and steam with the use of oil, and it can replace the gas used for ammonia production by importing it. The steel mill Arcelor Mittal he also said he could reduce gas consumption by importing metal pieces.