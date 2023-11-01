Savings programs and job cuts – “20 minutes”: Is the free newspaper a discontinued model? -News

Contents

The economic environment for the newspaper has become more difficult. She has to find new ways for the future. But currently the signs point to a storm.

There is great dissatisfaction among the TX Group employees. More than a hundred of them gathered today in protest in front of the media company’s offices in Zurich and Lausanne. They protested against the announced job cuts at the Tamedia newspapers and at “20 Minuten” and “20 minutes”.

Legend: During the protest, employees signed an open letter in which they demanded that management stop austerity measures. Keystone/ENNIO LEANZA

Media professionals have had troubled months. New details about job cuts were circulated several times and new figures were communicated. Just last week, the TX Group announced that 35 jobs would be cut at “20 Minutes” – 28 of them in French-speaking Switzerland and seven in German-speaking Switzerland.

Income from advertising is missing

Like other media companies, the TX Group is also struggling with a lack of advertising money. Although advertising revenues have been recovering since the outbreak of the corona pandemic, “overall they are still below the pre-pandemic level of 2019,” as it says in the 2023 Media Yearbook published by the University of Zurich on Monday.

“We are going through a very challenging transformation,” says Bernhard Brechbühl, managing director of “20 Minutes”. Advertising revenue would collapse in print, while the losses could not be made up for digitally. The announced job cuts are necessary to save costs, he explains.

Because of the weakening advertising market, newspapers are looking for new ways to increase revenue. In June, “Blick” introduced a paywall for its online offering. A similar step would be difficult to imagine for “20 Minutes”. Free news is part of the brand DNA. The commuter newspaper has always been available free of charge in the blue boxes.

Legend: A commuter grabs it: In 2005, reaching for the 20-minute box was part of the daily commute for many people. Keystone/REGINA KUEHNE

Media scientist Vinzenz Wyss does not believe that free newspapers and free news portals like “20 Minutes” can survive in the long term. “For a long time we had the feeling that as much reach as possible was interesting for the advertising industry,” says the professor from the Zurich University of Applied Sciences. “But this business model has failed because the media faces huge competition from social platforms. These can guarantee more reach and are more attractive for the advertising industry.”

Looking for solutions

Social media platforms like Instagram or Tiktok are mixed blessings for the media. On the one hand, they reach new audiences there, but on the other hand, they publish their content there for free and thus do not receive advertising money. “20 Minutes” has been following a “social media first strategy” since 2022. The content increasingly ends up on the platforms first instead of in your own app or in the newspaper.

Media professor Wyss sees the so-called ancillary copyright law as a short-term solution for the media. Such a law stipulates that social media companies compensate the media for their content. However, there is only a draft for such a law in politics.

According to Wyss, another solution would be for the editorial teams to be cross-financed by other, profitable business areas in the media companies. “That would be good for a society like Switzerland,” he says.

Boss is confident

20-minute boss Brechbühl, however, believes that free newspapers can continue to survive. “There will always be advertising-financed, successful offers.” For the employees who have to give up their place in the editorial department, this hopeful outlook will probably be little consolation.