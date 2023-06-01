Savings, the Btp Valore is advantageous if inflation falls

Savings, the Btp Valore is only advantageous if inflation drops quickly

From 5 June to 9 June, the Mef will start the placement of the first issue of the Btp Value 2027the new bond instrument dedicated only to the retail public, as was the BTP Futura in the past, which the government intends will serve to channel savings towards Italian public debt.

With a four-year duration and a loyalty bonus of 0.5% of the invested capital at maturity, the bond has a step-up mechanism, i.e. with semi-annual nominal coupons calculated on the basis of a given fixed coupon rate for the first two years (3.25 %), which increases to 4% for the remaining two years of the life of the security.

It will certainly attract great interest from Italian savers looking for yield. But is all that glitters gold for the Btp Valore? Second Roberto Rossignoli, portfolio manager of Moneyfarm, “You must always be careful to balance the assets you choose and not be easily tempted”.

Looking at history, the 2012-2022 period was very favorable for Italian government bonds thanks to the decline in interest rates globally. “Since 1998” explains the manager “the return achieved by investors has been higher than the initial yield to maturity, helped by a perpetually declining rate since 2010 onwards, by the resolution of the sovereign debt crisis and by the compression of “. When interest rates rise, the situation changes: an investor who had bought a BTP at the end of 2018 would currently be negative despite a starting yield of around 2%, warns Rossignoli.

From the point of view of volatility, the BTP is configured as “a relatively volatile asset class”. Indeed, the turmoil in the world of interest rates shows that substantial losses can also be faced in the world of government bonds.

Future inflation still remains an unknown factor

And then there is the unknown factor of inflation, which for the ECB remains too high and will probably lead to a further increase in rates. In fact, if in Italy it remains at current levels (7.6%) the Btp Valore will not allow the devaluation to be recovered and in real terms it would be a loss-making investment. Conversely, if the price race normalizes quickly (it falls around 2-3%) then the Btp Valore will allow you to bring home a positive real return.

“Today, 10-year BTPs yield four times more than at the end of 2021, placing themselves in the 4.2-4.4% area, however the overall performance is somewhat perplexing, because the level of yield may not be sufficient to counter the impact of the investment inflation,” he stresses Alessandro Tentori, investment manager of AXA IM Italy.

“If we compare the performance index of Italian government bonds to the performance of other issuers, we see that it’s not all rosy”, continues Tentori. “It suffices to focus on the period of interest rate hikes (from the beginning of 2022 to today) to notice that there has not been an outperformance by Italy compared, for example, to US Treasuries or the yield offered by other European countries, despite the greater fragility of our public debt. Hypothetically, therefore, an investor could have achieved better returns with a more balanced portfolio across different bonds.”