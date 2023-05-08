Savings, the new BTP is coming. Valore the retail market

Is called Btp Value the new family of government bonds dedicated to retail savers whose inaugural issue will be from Monday 5 to Friday 9 June.

The first Btp value will have a duration of 4 years and a loyalty bonus for savers who will hold it until maturity. The coupons will be periodic and calculated on the basis of pre-established rates that increase over time, which will be communicated next June 1sttogether with the ISIN code that identifies the government bond.

There are no caps or distributions on the issuance, while the methods of subscription have been simplified compared to traditional auctions. They are not, for example, expected commissions. The Btp Valore can be purchased exclusively by small retail savers starting from a minimum investment of 1,000 euros and always having the certainty of having the requested amount subscribed by contacting your contact person at the bank or post office where you have a securities account or via home banking.

12.5% ​​tax relief

The usual preferential taxation for i also applies to the new security government bonds equal to 12.5% and exemption from inheritance taxes, coupons and loyalty bonuses.

The placement will take place on the MOT platform (the electronic market for bonds and government securities of Borsa Italiana) through two dealer banks: Intesa Sanpaolo and Unicredit.