Little big twist in the microcosm of asset management in Italy. Unicredit signs a letter of intent with Azimut Holding which defines the fundamental principles for the distribution of new asset management products in Italy. The partnership will accelerate and support the bank’s strategy to improve asset management skills, capabilities and offerings.

Azimut will independently set up and manage a management company in Ireland which will develop investment products to be distributed in Italy through the Unicredit network on a non-exclusive basis. The launch of the funds for Italian clients is scheduled for the second half of 2023.

Thanks to the agreement, explains a note distributed to journalists on the occasion of a press conference with CEO Andrea Orcel, “UniCredit will further expand its activities along the value chain and strengthen its commitment to offer the best products to its 7 million of customers in Italy”. The bank will also be able to “extend its offer, including the potential distribution of its banking products to Azimut, and underlines the strategic objective of giving greater value and dimension to its asset management business, for the benefit of customers”.

UniCredit will also have the right to exercise a call option on the newco “in five years or sooner, depending on specific circumstances”. If the call is exercised, “UniCredit will be able to count on its own factory for high-value products”. «I am pleased to see the partnership with Azimut come to fruition – commented Orcel -. This is an important step in our strategy to build and expand our partner ecosystem to better serve clients’ needs” and “demonstrates our commitment to strengthening the asset management industry in Italy”.