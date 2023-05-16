Saxony-Anhalt – Haseloff considers 26 percent AfD potential nationwide to be realistic

.

Magdeburg (German news agency) – Saxony-Anhalt’s Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff (CDU) fears a high potential for the AfD nationwide. “What I think is quite realistic is that the potential for the AfD, according to polls across Germany, is 26 percent. That’s the number of people who could theoretically imagine voting for the AfD,” he told the “Tagesspiegel” ( Wednesday edition).

This is a nationwide phenomenon. “Protest is still articulated through approval of the AfD. The number of dissatisfied people who are not right-wing is growing.” Haseloff told, among other things, about a round with IHK representatives. “They say that even classic middle-class, small and medium-sized entrepreneurs are angry about federal politics, so that they could contribute to a disproportionate AfD result in a federal election.” The problem is: If such multipliers go off the flag of the democratic parties, then the effect is clear. Haseloff described the mood in the country as “very worrying”. The CDU politician blamed the traffic light. “If a federal government has been constantly at odds during a war in Europe for a year and a half, this has an impact on trust in the ability of politics to act as a whole.”

