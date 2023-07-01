Saxony – Kretschmer calls for new interactions between the government and the opposition

.

Berlin (German news agency) – Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) reacted with alarm to the AfD’s flight and called for a new relationship between the government and the opposition. “People are disturbed by how politics is done in Germany,” said the CDU politician to the newspapers of the Funke media group (Sunday editions).

“We are on the way to polarization, as we know it from America. Last week’s debate did not show that everyone understood that.” CDU leader Friedrich Merz had previously declared the Greens to be the main opponent. Without naming Merz, Kretschmer criticized: “Politicians resort to blaming and distancing themselves instead of dealing with unpleasant truths. That’s not responsible.”

It must now be a matter of fact. Even in the district election in the Thuringian town of Sonneberg, German issues in particular played a role. “Energy transition, heating law, refugee policy and the Russia embargo brought victory to the AfD,” he said.

The Saxon head of government warned: “Something is slipping in this country. Excluding and dismissing yourself won’t get us anywhere.” The federal government must choose a different political approach. “In Germany we have to talk to each other more again. The situation is serious. We have to recognize that there is more than one opinion.” Kretschmer continues: “The federal government and the opposition can certainly work together in times of crisis.” The CDU politician also called for better cooperation between the federal and state governments. “The countries have repeatedly made it clear that they are willing to cooperate,” said Kretschmer. “The prerequisite is that the federal government is willing to cooperate fairly – and doesn’t just throw laws on the table. The relationship between the federal and state governments has never been as bad as it is now.” The CDU Prime Ministers Hendrik Wüst (North Rhine-Westphalia) and Daniel Günther (Schleswig-Holstein) had previously spoken out critically about the Union’s opposition course.

