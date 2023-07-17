Sayable or unspeakable? Preference falsification and dishonesty in public discourse

Opinions differ on the question of the boundary between what is publicly “sayable” and what is considered “unsayable”. In a 2021 survey, the Allensbach Institute for Public Opinion found that 45 percent of those surveyed believed they could freely express their political opinions, while 44 percent denied this. Such survey results suggest the possibility of some distortion of publicly expressed opinions and preferences in certain areas of society. In fact, preference falsification and untruths are not uncommon in public discourse. And they can negatively affect the well-being of citizens by making it harder to find solutions to societal problems or by initiating bad policies.

Preference falsification in democracy

In public discourse, citizens do not always express their true preferences and opinions. In authoritarian states, this is well known due to repression, censorship and a lack of freedom of expression: many of those Russian citizens who despise the current Russian regime do not – quite understandably – say this out loud in public.

But even in liberal democracies, in which state censorship is forbidden and freedom of opinion is anchored as a basic right and thus as a right to defend against the state, there is the possibility of preference falsification. Social ostracism, particularly in relation to so-called “political correctness,” can cause people to withhold or even distort their true preferences and opinions. How can that be?

At least three aspects of weighing the costs and benefits are crucial in the willingness to express an opinion publicly:

The instrumental utility Public expression of opinion refers to the likelihood that a political decision will correspond to one’s preferences. You express yourself publicly because you want to change something. The expressive utility A public expression of opinion is primarily the positive feeling of finally having expressed the “right” thing from one’s own point of view. Saying the “right thing” is good, which corresponds to an expressive gain in utility, even if politics does not change as a result. The costs of social ostracism or the utility of recognition in public expression play a role, since humans are social creatures and value the opinions of others. Assessing the costs of social ostracism depends heavily on the perceived climate of opinion.

Each individual usually has a small chance of influencing public opinion in a country. Public opinion itself leads only with a certain probability, if at all, to the desired political decisions. Therefore, the instrumental utility of public opinion is usually small. The expressive benefit of publicly expressing an opinion can be large or small, depending on the character of the person expressing it. In this respect, activism up to and including “sticking campaigns for the climate” can be part of the experience of public expression of opinion and create an expressive benefit for the activists. For the general public, however, the expressive benefit of an expression of opinion is usually not decisive.

Fear of social ostracism, on the other hand, plays a major role. The perceived climate of opinion influences the expression of public opinion, and the discrepancy between private preferences and public representation leads to preference falsification and public dishonesty. Political decisions are then made on the basis of distorted opinions or distorted preferences and which are social welfare.

An example serves to illustrate: Global climate protection is important to many citizens, but they also want to be individual, inexpensive, flexible and mobile as freely as possible. For them, outside of the big cities, the car is clearly superior to public transport, which is often more climate-friendly. However, the average commuter will be wary of publicly advocating a lower pollution of car traffic, even if this is his private opinion or his wish. He can hardly influence public opinion, ie the instrumental benefit is small. He doesn’t want to appear in public as an “environmental sow” and he’s not an expressive person. In order to avoid the danger of public ostracism, he will either remain silent or even claim that he is actually in favor of public transport, even if he hardly uses it. In fact, there were few critical public expressions of opinion about the “Deutschlandticket”, although relevant parts of the population do not use it, but help finance it through their taxes. Perhaps the majority of citizens actually love the “Deutschlandticket”. However, it is doubtful whether a majority of voters would have voted in a secret ballot for a political measure like the “Germany ticket” if the alternative had been a reduction in the mineral oil tax. If this were the case, there would be preference distortion, which would have real costs for the majority of citizens, since they did not get what they would have actually preferred. As the example shows, preference falsification is not trivial, but can also be extremely damaging to welfare in a democracy.

Against preference falsification

To reduce preference bias, the following approaches can be helpful:

First, individual citizens can change the climate of opinion by voicing their true preferences and encouraging others to do the same. By voicing their opinions publicly, they can influence others to speak out according to their true preferences. This insight corresponds to the well-known fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen: It took only one child to truthfully say that the emperor was naked for all citizens to say publicly what they secretly knew – the emperor is naked.

Second, it is important to discipline oneself and to argue in a problem- or even better solution-oriented manner instead of moralizing. This applies in particular to media workers and the so-called “educational elite”. Moralizing is easy, because it is primarily expressive and requires little thought. However, if topics are moralized too quickly, the underlying problems and their possible solutions are given too little thought – pseudo-solutions and the hope of symbolic politics are the result. The real problems remain and remain unresolved.

Third, political frameworks such as direct-democratic instruments through binding popular decisions can help citizens express their opinions more openly. Referendums have a strong effect against the falsification of preferences, since different stakeholders have to actively develop arguments for their respective positions, which can then be discussed. And referendums also serve as a kind of lightning rod, since particularly polarizing issues are resolved from the political process and then decisions are made, which clarifies the underlying preferences.

A notice: Further aspects of this contribution can be found in “Public Opinion: Between Truth and Distortion?” in: Norbert Berthold and Jörn Quitzau (eds.), “The business world is upside down”.