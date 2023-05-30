SBB app down: Travel allowed for free

When the SBB app is haunted: when you can take the train for free – and why you can negotiate a fine from 100 francs down to 30 francs A total failure of SBB electronic ticket sales on Monday caught many customers on the wrong foot. What are your rights? Why is there always trouble with the “Easy Ride” wiper app – and why aren’t buses the same as buses?

Suddenly nothing worked on Monday morning: the total failure of SBB electronic ticket sales raises questions even after it has been fixed. Bild: Keystone

And then nothing worked. SBB tickets were not available to buy online, in the app, or from ticket machines on Monday morning. And also the automatic ticket activation like Easy Ride could not be started. Then From around 7 a.m., the SBB had to deal with severe “technical problems” for three hours.