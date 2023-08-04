SBB distribute 100-franc fines – what you have to do

SBB hand out 100-franc fines despite buying a ticket – you have to do this for a successful appeal

Expensive mishap: If you buy an SBB ticket that is only valid after you have started, you will be treated like fare dodgers. Where is the common sense? And what can you do about it? A comment.

«All tickets please!» The SBB thirsts for fines. Sometimes my mind gets lost in the process.

Bild: Christian Beutler/Keystone

The SBB customer is actually in a good mood. Shortly before 10 p.m. she boards the train in Zurich. Back home after a nice evening with friends. At the main train station, she notices the night train to Amsterdam. “Would be something again, why always fly,” she thinks. Then the controller enters the train. A few minutes later the good mood is gone. Instead, wonder and anger remain.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

