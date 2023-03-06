Home Business SBB Ducrot, Orell Füssli Pfister, Switzerland Tourism
SBB Ducrot, Orell Füssli Pfister, Switzerland Tourism

SBB Ducrot, Orell Füssli Pfister, Switzerland Tourism

Switzerland tourism advertiser Nydegger lets the mannequins dance ++ SBB boss Vincent Ducrot becomes Bünzli ++ Coop relies on manual work

A look at the slightly different economic stories of the week: the latest “Paradeplatz” reports.

Trained florist, today Orell-Füssli Head of Sales Simona Pfister.

Claudio Thoma / www.claudiothoma.com

A bookshop with a café is Orell Füssli’s recipe for expansion: the new branch in Bern train station, which is scheduled to open in autumn 2023, will not only have a “Café Corner”, but also a flower shop. “My dream as a former florist would be a combination with a flower shop,” said Simona Pfister, Sales manager at the largest Swiss bookstore group recently for “Switzerland at the weekend”. It’s good when you’re the boss. Then you can fulfill your dreams yourself.

New marketing bike paths denied Martin Nydegger, Head of the advertising organization Switzerland Tourism, which is supported by federal funds. He found out that last year in this country only around 1.25 million women regularly “mounted” in their free time, while there were 2.05 million men. “That should change in 2023,” announces Nydeggers, launching a campaign with which Switzerland Tourism wants to put “women in cycling in the global showcase”. Mannequins 2023, so. We wish you a safe journey.

Martin Nydegger, director of the organization Switzerland Tourism. (KEYSTONE/Walter Bieri)

A photo of the “bread regulation” of an SBB canteen in Zurich is currently circulating among engine drivers. The notice states that “per dish 1 piece (thumb width)” is included. Each additional cost 30 centimes. For illustration, the operators have photographed a correctly sliced ​​bread. “How to recognize that you are in German-speaking Switzerland,” says the photo of a train driver from western Switzerland. One wonders: Is the Freiburg SBB boss Vincent Ducrot already become a German-Swiss Bünzli because of his time at the headquarters in Bern?

Loveless mass-produced goods were yesterday: With this promise, the Coop boss tries Philipp Wyss to lure urban customers into the stores with its “Coop to go” branch format. In the branch in Zurich-Oerlikon, even the muesli comes from the manufactory, i.e. it is prepared by hand. If this trend continues, the workforce can breathe easy. Even if some jobs are eliminated due to self-service checkouts, manual labor is still required.

