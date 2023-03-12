Don’t book early: You can’t (yet) travel on the SBB night train on these dates in summer The re-entry of the SBB into the business with night trains through half of Europe remains a problem child. While the repair of the chaos night train to Prague has been delayed by months, there is even a risk of week-long failures on the parade line to Hamburg during the holiday season.

Temporarily only goes to Hanover: The night train to Hamburg. And the chaos night train to Prague isn’t back on track yet either. Keystone

After the voluntary withdrawal, SBB cannot move fast enough to regain a foothold in the European night train business. Because this enjoys a lot of sympathy in the population and in politics. But on the way back to the nightly train connections, there are many stumbling blocks, as the Bundesbahn has just found out painfully.