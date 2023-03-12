Home Business SBB is struggling with canceled night trains
Business

SBB is struggling with canceled night trains

by admin
SBB is struggling with canceled night trains

Don’t book early: You can’t (yet) travel on the SBB night train on these dates in summer

The re-entry of the SBB into the business with night trains through half of Europe remains a problem child. While the repair of the chaos night train to Prague has been delayed by months, there is even a risk of week-long failures on the parade line to Hamburg during the holiday season.

Temporarily only goes to Hanover: The night train to Hamburg. And the chaos night train to Prague isn’t back on track yet either.

Keystone

After the voluntary withdrawal, SBB cannot move fast enough to regain a foothold in the European night train business. Because this enjoys a lot of sympathy in the population and in politics. But on the way back to the nightly train connections, there are many stumbling blocks, as the Bundesbahn has just found out painfully.

See also  In Piazza Affari, a day dominated by the quarterly reports: rush by Nexi and CNH, the Poste carpet down

You may also like

Flight cancellations: IT problems at Lufthansa

Twist from the Vatican: Pope Francis opens up...

The courier brother delivers hundreds of parcels to...

Polls: Meloni or Schlein? Here’s who wins among...

After Corona, cash is back in first place

Turnaround weather, spring stop. Rain and snow return...

Consumption picks up quickly and “going overseas” is...

Pd, green light for the dem assembly: Schlein...

Finma reprimands bank for “serious violation”

Pd, green light for the dem assembly: Schlein...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy