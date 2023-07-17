Home » SBB warn of safety risks – is train travel dangerous?
SBB warn of safety risks – is train travel dangerous?

SBB warn of safety risks – is train travel dangerous?

Will train travel soon be dangerous? SBB warn of “hardly any more acceptable security risks” – that’s behind it

The SBB should receive less money for the infrastructure. They therefore warn of “latent security risks” that would “increase to a level that is hardly acceptable”. Is the train exaggerating – or are there threats of route closures and failures?

A lot is being built on the SBB network – but the backlog is also high.

Bild: Peter Schneider/Keystone

The federal government saves – also in the railway infrastructure. Adjusted for inflation and effects such as the higher electricity price, he wants to provide the railways with less money for the operation and maintenance of the infrastructure for the years 2025 to 2028 than in the current period. The railways applied for CHF 19.7 billion to keep their tunnels, bridges and tracks in good condition, but the federal government only wants to pay CHF 15.1 billion as of now.

