SBB will soon no longer be selling train tickets for many European countries – do customers have to book abroad themselves? Deutsche Bahn will stop selling almost all international train travel for non-bordering countries by 2024 – in times of climate change of all things. The SBB are defending themselves, but politicians are calling for the Federal Council to intervene.

There will soon be fewer tickets here: SBB counters in Zurich-Oerlikon. Bild: Gaetan Bally / Keystone

If you travel, you can experience something – unless you travel by train. For anyone planning a train journey to many European countries, the adventure will soon come to an end at the SBB counter. Because from January 1, 2024, Deutsche Bahn will drastically reduce the range of international train tickets.