Bed Bath & Beyond: for one of the most popular meme stocks, the fever has long passed, but the bottom is still far away. Since the day the US retailer was bailed out, the stock has suffered a plunge of as much as -74%, falling in eleven of the twelve sessions overall. Outcome: Bed Bath & Beyond stock slides to 390-year lows that were tested in January. In spite of the financial bailout to avoid bankruptcy. Or precisely because of that save.

Bed Bath & Beyond received $225 million: sender, the group led by hedge fund Hudson Bay Capital Management. The bailout was orchestrated in such a way as to allow new shareholders to gain, provided the stock could hold above 71.6 cents.

But instead of stoking optimism about the firm’s survival, the deal scuttled individual investors who had positioned themselves in Bed Bath & Beyond when the stock traded above $20 – a far cry from Wednesday’s close at $1.62.

The decline underscores the changing landscape since Federal Reserve rate hikes sent the stock market tumbling, for so-called “meme stock trader”, who once “gathered on social media” to buy shares in struggling companies.

On popular forums like WallStreetBets and Reddit’s Stocktwits, the debate around Bed Bath & Beyond has subsided as traders have shifted their focus on much larger companies like Nvidia Corp, Tesla Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

READ ALSO

College student trades meme stock and earns $110 million in one month. Here’s how he did it

In the 11 sessions to the day before yesterday, Wednesday, February 22, the retail trading public bought about $44 million worth of Bed Bath & Beyond shares, according to data from Vanda Securities.

This is a much lower figure to the $73 million bought in a single day in August and a tiny fraction of the $17.9 billion individuals have invested in US stocks and exchange-traded funds since Feb. 6.