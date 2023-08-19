Home » Scajola, the daughter-in-law hired in common. She graduated a month before the competition
Business

Scajola, the daughter-in-law hired in common. She graduated a month before the competition

by admin
Scajola, the daughter-in-law hired in common. She graduated a month before the competition

Scajola’s daughter-in-law hired by the Municipality of Imperia

Controversy about Claudius Scajola. As Il Fatto Quotidiano writes, “the case of the Municipality of Imperia which hires the fiancée of the son of the mayor Claudio Scajola is making the rounds of Italy”. The former minister reduces the case to “gossip” and stresses that everything is in order. Reading the papers with which the commission evaluated the scores of the competition, a detail emerges, says the Fatto Quotidiano: “Scajola’s son’s fiancée had obtained her law degree a month before publication of the announcement of the Province of Imperia, at the end of a university course almost three years late”.

And, continues il Fatto, “without that title, as can be seen from the final ranking, it would not have been possible for her to place herself in that position, having to compete with titled competitors with good experience behind them”. As the newspaper directed by Marco Travaglio explains, the young woman does not win the July 2022 competition, “but she is positioned in fifteenth place, in a ranking of 24 suitable. Qualifications play a fundamental role in the final score: 8 points, almost the maximum, thanks to the master’s degree“. Hence his recent repechage, with assignment to the general secretariat, where according to the Fact “he will work closely with his father-in-law-mayor”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Baoming Technology may be the first to mass-produce composite copper foil, but it is too early to talk about alternatives in the industry - Stock Channel - Securities Star

You may also like

China Securities Regulatory Commission Considers Reduction of Stamp...

Evaluation of air traffic – 35 percent of...

SpaceX: first profit with NASA money. But it...

China’s Foreign Investment Surges, with Belt and Road...

A change of pace in Italian-Chinese relations

Title: Beijing Yizhuang: Creating a Thriving Robot Industry...

Economy: Three companies report on how they are...

Harsh reply from FdI in Lagarde. “Government elected...

Xiaopeng Motors Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results...

New study reveals strong desire to change jobs

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy