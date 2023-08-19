Scajola, the daughter-in-law hired in common. She graduated a month before the competition

Scajola’s daughter-in-law hired by the Municipality of Imperia

Controversy about Claudius Scajola. As Il Fatto Quotidiano writes, “the case of the Municipality of Imperia which hires the fiancée of the son of the mayor Claudio Scajola is making the rounds of Italy”. The former minister reduces the case to “gossip” and stresses that everything is in order. Reading the papers with which the commission evaluated the scores of the competition, a detail emerges, says the Fatto Quotidiano: “Scajola’s son’s fiancée had obtained her law degree a month before publication of the announcement of the Province of Imperia, at the end of a university course almost three years late”.

And, continues il Fatto, “without that title, as can be seen from the final ranking, it would not have been possible for her to place herself in that position, having to compete with titled competitors with good experience behind them”. As the newspaper directed by Marco Travaglio explains, the young woman does not win the July 2022 competition, “but she is positioned in fifteenth place, in a ranking of 24 suitable. Qualifications play a fundamental role in the final score: 8 points, almost the maximum, thanks to the master’s degree“. Hence his recent repechage, with assignment to the general secretariat, where according to the Fact “he will work closely with his father-in-law-mayor”.

