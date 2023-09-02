Scalable Capital: So you get 4 percent interest for 4 months

New customer campaign at Scalable Capital: There is now four percent interest for Prime+ users. Julius Drost/Unsplash/PR/Business Insider

Scalable Capital* is an online broker that you can use as a free broker or in the paid versions Prime or Prime+.

You pay EUR 4.99 a month for the Prime+ Broker and in return you get a comprehensive range of investment options.

Prime+ users who opt for Prime+ for the first time by December 2023 and carry out at least four securities transactions will receive 4.0 percent pa interest on new deposits during this period. This is the highest interest rate that customers receive from a German broker. Click here for the new customer campaign at Scalable Capital*.

For new users of the paid Prime+ Brokers von Scalable Capital there is currently one exciting Offer*: If you choose Prime+ now for the first time and during the period At least four securities transactions between September and December 2023 performs, you get an additional one Bonus of 1.4 percent pa interest on your new deposits in those four months. These interest rates even come on top of the existing 2.6 percent pawhat total 4.0 percent pa up to 100,000 euros means! It refers to the highest interest ratewhich customers receive from a German broker, combined with an excellent trading and savings plan offer.

What is Scalable Capital’s Prime+ Broker?

The Prime+ Broker* is a Trading-Flatrate von Scalable Capitalthat of course all Free features by Scalable Capital and Other advantages brings with it. That’s what you get for one monthly price of 4.99 euros Features that would normally be paid for, without extra charge. The Prime+ broker from Scalable Capital offers these advantages:

Trade fee-free from 250.00 Euro Order volume

Fee-free deposits into ETF and stock savings plans from EUR 1.00 unlimited savings rate price alerts

Unlimited The Portfolio Group

regular 2.6 percent pa interest on up to 100,000.00 euros

Monthly cancellable

Danger: Depending on the trading venue and the value of the trade, additional costs may also be incurred with the Prime+ broker. However, these amount to a maximum of EUR 3.99 or 0.69 percent per order.

Scalable Capital: New customer campaign for Prime+ Broker users

Even without 4.0 percent pa, the Prime+ broker can therefore be worthwhile. In order to also secure the higher interest rate, you only have to consider the following things:

Open Prime+ Broker for the first time during the campaign period from August 23 to December 31, 2023 at the latest (also applies to existing Scalable Capital customers who have never used the Prime+ Broker).

deposit credit and receive the regular 2.6 percent pa interest up to EUR 100,000.00.

Execute at least four securities transactions by December 2023. These include: savings plans as well as individual orders.

Remain a permanent customer of Prime+ Broker at least until January 31, 2024.

Receive 4.0 percent pa interest on new deposits up to EUR 100,000.00 by January 31, 2024 at the latest. The bonus is calculated on a daily basis.

All conditions of participation can be found here

