Scammers lure you with high interest rates

Interest rates for investors are rising. Not only banks, but also fraudsters advertise with better conditions for fixed deposits, warns the consumer advice center. What savers should pay attention to.

Interest rates on fixed-term deposits have risen in recent months. Many financial institutions advertise with better conditions. But that also attracts scammers. Because they are often behind tempting offers – especially on the internet.

The tricks of the scammers

According to the Baden-Württemberg consumer advice center, internet portals and consulting firms are increasingly pretending to provide good fixed-term deposit offers. The application forms looked deceptively real, but the funds transferred ended up in the criminals’ pockets. After a transfer, all contact is quickly broken off. But how can investors protect themselves from such a brazen rip-off? Consumer advocates have some tips ready.

Beware of excessive yields

Dubious offers are not immediately recognizable at first glance, because the fraudulent fixed-term deposit brokers are cleverly disguised. The Internet portals set up for fraudulent purposes appear serious. Conditions are offered there that are very good compared to reputable banks or brokerage portals, but at the same time are not utopian. The tip of the consumer advocates: Even with an offer of a twelve-month fixed deposit at 4.25 percent interest, you should be suspicious.

Keep an eye out for the processing

Fraudsters also act professionally when it comes to processing, using deceptively real-looking application forms from supposed partner banks or directing investors online to a fake opening application that appears to be on the partner bank’s website. Potential investors should then transfer the desired amount to accounts with a mostly foreign IBAN. The money is deposited into a real bank account, but the account is in the scammers’ name. This is possible because banks do not have to check who owns the account. They also accept transfers if the name given does not match the IBAN given. It is therefore all the more important to find out beforehand whether the websites or consulting firms are reputable, according to the consumer advice center.

Check address and company

Partner banks usually do not know anything about cooperation with the apparent fixed-term deposit brokers. Sometimes consumers are sent a fake account statement after the transaction, but according to the consumer advice center, contact is usually lost after the money has been transferred. She advises on the Bafin company list to check whether the time deposit provider or intermediary is listed there and thus has a license for financial services in Germany. If not, this is an indication that the intermediaries are working fraudulently. A look at the imprint of the website or consulting firm can also help, but the information could also be wrong if it is a shell company.







Seal gives no security

The consumer advocates warn against being misled by trustworthy-looking websites with supposed awards and seals. Consumers should also prick up their ears if the bank does not carry out a thorough legitimacy check when opening an account.

Fixed deposit offers vary. According to surveys by Stiftung Warentest, there was a maximum of 3.1 percent for one-year fixed deposits at the beginning of April, and 3.5 percent interest per year for two years. The best time deposit offers come partly only for new customers and partly from banks abroad or those that are little known. Here you should pay attention to the deposit insurance. In the EU and the European Economic Area (EEA), customers can receive up to €100,000 in compensation in the event of a bank failure, but no more.