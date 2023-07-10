Scandal about ARD lunchtime magazine: RBB editor-in-chief writes explosive mail

Nadia Kailouli and Aimen Abdulaziz-Said (from left) are apparently on the verge of being the moderators of the ARD lunchtime magazine. After both tweeted about it, RBB editor-in-chief David Biesinger (background) raised massive allegations against Kailouli in an email. Christoph Hardt/Panama Pictures/Jens Kalaene/picture alliance/dpa/rbb/Christine Rosinski/ARD

At 12:53 p.m., the great excitement about the ARD “Mittagsmagazin” began. Nadia Kailouli and Aimen Abdulaziz-Said both posted the same tweet at the same time last Saturday. The two presenters announced their involuntary departure from the show. Because “Mima”, which is broadcast alternately by ARD and ZDF, will no longer be produced by RBB in 2024, but by MDR in Leipzig. And according to the MDR editor-in-chief, the “future moderation should have an East German background,” wrote Kailouli and Abdulaziz-Said. Does the moderator duo with a history of migration fall by the wayside because they don’t come from Bautzen or Güstrow?

The media quickly picked up the tweets, which MDR editor-in-chief Julia Krittian contradicted in “daily mirrorEnergetically the sacked moderators without an East biography: “I did not make such a statement,” Krittian claimed, her broadcaster also denied. According to research by Business Insider, however, doubts about the presentation of the MDR are now growing.

