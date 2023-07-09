Scandinavian equities: Investors are looking for stability

Scandinavia is not only known for its impressive nature, but also for its solid economy and strong companies. For investors looking for long-term investment opportunities, Scandinavian equities offer an interesting option, especially in an environment of looming recession. In addition, stocks from these countries are underrepresented in many portfolios, which also ensures diversification. In this article, we show why it makes sense to use a Tracker Certificate on the Nordic Rising Stars II (USD) Index (ISIN: CH1272476719) to invest actively and broadly in equities from Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland.

Stability and solid economy:

Scandinavia is considered one of the most stable regions in the world, both politically and economically. The countries have strong social systems, low levels of corruption and a high quality of life. Their open and export-oriented economy has helped them make a name for themselves in various sectors such as technology, energy, healthcare and manufacturing. This stable economic foundation provides a solid foundation for investing in Scandinavian equities.

Innovative strength and technology:

Scandinavian companies are known for their innovative strength and technological expertise. Industry giants like Novo Nordisk have gained global recognition. The region is also a leader in renewable energy, medical technology and gaming. By investing in Scandinavian equities, investors can benefit from the technological excellence and innovation potential of these companies.

Sustainability and green economy:

Scandinavia is committed to the transition to a green economy. The region is investing heavily in renewable energy to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels. Companies like Vestas, Orsted and Neste are pioneers in the clean energy space, offering investors a way to participate in the growing renewable energy market. Rising global demand for sustainable solutions makes Scandinavian stocks particularly attractive in this space.

Financial stability and transparency:

Scandinavian countries are considered to be transparent and well-regulated markets. The financial systems are stable and the companies have a high level of corporate governance. This builds investor confidence and reduces the risk of fraud or misinformation. Scandinavian stock exchanges such as the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Stockholm Stock Exchange and the Copenhagen Stock Exchange offer investors a wide range of stocks to diversify their portfolio.

Conclusion:

Investing in Scandinavian equities offers investors plenty of potential to benefit from the region’s stability, innovation and green economy. Scandinavia is known for its solid economy, transparent markets and leading companies in different sectors. Investors who think long-term and want to diversify their portfolio cannot avoid Scandinavian equities.

But which stocks should you invest in? How do you make the right choice?

In principle, it is possible to select Scandinavian stocks in which to invest yourself. However, this requires extensive research, market knowledge and time to identify potentially promising companies. In addition to the selection, there is also the complexity that you have to be informed regularly and make adjustments if there are changes in the company, the market situation or economic development.

With the new Tracker Certificate on the Nordic Rising Stars II (USD) Index (ISIN: CH1272476719) investors have the opportunity to participate in the positive development of a diversified portfolio of Nordic companies and enjoy a number of advantages: The index is composed of 20 carefully selected stocks from the Nordic region). In addition, the active approach allows adjustments to the index during the term. In this way, opportunities can be better exploited and we can react quickly if the market comes under pressure again. The indicative composition of the index is as follows:

The investment product is still available for subscription until Monday, July 10, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Also a variant in EUR (ISIN: CH1272476727) is available. Simply subscribe via your house bank or send the ISIN to your customer advisor. The product can then be traded on the secondary market every trading day from July 12, 2023. The issuer is CAT Financial Products AG, including TCM collateral from SIX. Further information about the product also under www.amc.catfp.ch.

This publication is advertising within the meaning of Art. 68 Fidleg and is for information only and is intended for personal use. It is not intended as a recommendation, offer, solicitation of an offer, or legal or tax advice. Past performance is not an indicator of the future.

