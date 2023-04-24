Scarce: Berlin SPD approves black and red / sticky: imported honey in the EU is often adulterated

Morning Briefing vom 24.04.2023

In Berlin there should be a black-red state government in the future – according to the result of an SPD member vote. You could start looking for more efficiency.

Here is our subscription offer for our Morning Briefing readers:



Help us to keep improving our podcasts. Your opinion is important to us: www.handelsblatt.com/zufriedenheit

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

