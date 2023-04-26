Home » Scarred woman at home, the instigator is her ex. Two accomplices in handcuffs
Scarred woman at home, the instigator is her ex. Two accomplices in handcuffs

Scarred woman at home, the instigator is her ex. Two accomplices in handcuffs

Scarred woman, well-founded fears: it was her ex with three other men

Presi three out of four of the attackers of Martina Muccithe 29-year-old waitress from Prato brutally attacked on February 21, while returning home from Work and scarred. The fear of her was well founded, the principal and the his ex, ended up in handcuffs with two other people. “I had suspectsbut I was hoping I was wrong”. They are Italian among the 19 and 21 years oldall residing in the province of Firenze: they would have acted by scarring the young woman in exchange for a few hundred euros. All are accused of grievous bodily harm, permanent scar of the face, aggravated robbery in competition. One is missing fourth accomplicethe material author of the scar on Martina’s face.

According to public prosecutorGiuseppe Nicolosi, against them there are “serious clues of guilt”, with “eavesdropping explicit”. It also seems that the people hired by Martina’s ex-boyfriend have made “similar actions in the province of Firenze” on which investigations are being carried out. The motive of the jealousy triggered the three arrest warrants in prison.

