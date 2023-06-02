“Scary”: With this airline you have to be weighed beforehand

Symbolic photo of a passenger weighing suitcases and an Air New Zealand aircraft. Jerome Quek/Getty Images; NurPhoto/Contributor/Getty mages

Air New Zealand encourages its passengers to voluntarily be weighed before boarding. The airline said the background was a survey required by the New Zealand Civil Aviation Authority. “Nobody can see the weight – not even us! It’s completely anonymous,” said a representative.

While it is common for airlines to weigh their passengers’ suitcases, weighing the passengers themselves is not typically part of the check-in routine. The New Zealand airline Air New Zealand asks its passengers to weigh themselves voluntarily: Reason: This is required by the New Zealand Civil Aviation Authority.

“We weigh everything that is on the plane – from the cargo to the meals on board to the luggage in the hold. For customers, crew and cabin baggage, we use average weights obtained from this survey,” said Alastair James, Air New Zealand’s load control improvement specialist, in a press release.

Air New Zealand’s “passenger weight study” is voluntary, the airline says. Courtesy of Air New Zealand

An Air New Zealand representative told Business Insider that the survey results should help pilots understand the weight and balance of the plane before takeoff and allow the airline to better plan for in-flight fuel consumption.

Should passengers feel uncomfortable about being weighed, they can simply decline to take the survey, the representative said. “We know that stepping on the scale can be scary. We want to assure our customers that there is no visible ad. No one can see her weight – not even us! It’s completely anonymous,” James said in the release.

“It’s easy, it’s voluntary, and having someone report their weight helps us fly all passengers safely and efficiently, every time,” he added. According to the press release, the survey will take place from May 29th to July 2nd. Passengers are asked to weigh themselves voluntarily on select Air New Zealand flights departing from Auckland International Airport only.

