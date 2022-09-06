There is a risk of a crisis at Lehman Brothers in the energy sector. To speak in these terms Mika Lintila, Minister of Economy of Finland, after the country made 10 billion euros of guarantees and credit lines available to the energy sector.

European governments are putting together emergency measures to support public utility companies, fearing that they may collapse under the weight of increasing demands for profit margins, exacerbating an energy crisis that has caused prices to soar and left the continent short. of gas the continent. Like this the Finnish company Fortum Oyj obtained € 2.35 billion ($ 2.3 billion) in bridging loans to ensure adequate liquidity. Switzerland has granted Axpo a credit line of up to 4 billion francs (4.1 billion dollars). The company, which produces and markets renewable energy, has applied for the credit line but has not yet used it.

In the UK, Centrica Plc is in negotiations with the banks for any credit. All these aid are intended as a response to the rapid worsening of the energy situation, particularly following the cut in gas supplies by Russia through the key Nord Stream gas pipeline.

Sul Financial Times Kristian Ruby, Eurelectric Secretary General, representing more than 3,500 European utilities stressed that the increase in guarantees owed by electricity producers is a worrying risk. This begs the question: “What if things get worse?”. Governments must be ready to manage such a situation and to support companies with direct credit otherwise there is a risk that one of them will fall and drag the others. According to Kristian Ruby, measures would be needed to ease the collateral regulations by the EU for avoid risks as occurred with the Lehman Brothers crisis.

Il president of a2a Patuano he pointed out that the company does not have a liquidity problem at the moment, because the business is diversified, but the cash collateral requirements for its businesses have increased. The company would not have budget losses, but the available resources are reduced.

The European Commission is examining measures to help liquidity. These could include European Central Bank credit lines, new products as a guarantee for margins and temporary suspensions of derivatives markets. “We must do everything possible to secure our energy supply,” said Swiss Energy Minister Simonetta Sommaruga on Tuesday. “We must avoid that, due to a temporary liquidity bottleneck, a company finds itself temporary in liquidity, a company goes haywire and drags the others with it.” In any case, as Equita also underlines, what the EU energy ministers will decide on September 9 on the adoption of emergency measures also on the issue of collateral will have to be verified.

“It will be verified whether the EU will also introduce financial support mechanisms to utilities”, notes Equita, which in the utilities sector sees companies exposed to the risks associated with margin calls on derivatives of gas supply contracts (unknown exposures) at greater risk, supplies of gas to final customers (delinquency rate) and the purchase of gas for CCGT plants, that is Enel, a2a, Iren ed Hera. To a lesser extent also Acea (low exposure to gas customers). (All rights reserved)