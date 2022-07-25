Listen to the audio version of the article

As part of the Renaulution plan, Renault is ready to take another step forward by reinventing another historic model of the brand. After the Renault 5, in fact, it will be the turn of the Scenic. Released last year, the new Scenic when it debuts on the market in 2024 will be re-proposed as an electric SUV. The new Renault uses the CMF-EV platform that debuted with the Megane E-Tech, but if the Megane is the competitor of the Vw ID.3, the Scenic will be the rival of the ID.4 SUV.

Presented in May this year, the Concept Scenic Vision unveiled the style of the next model and the prototype is representative of the production car for more than 90%. As for the interior, however, the new steering wheel and the much more detailed dashboard compared to the Megane will not be reproduced on the Scenic.

The new Scenic will only be available in five seats. This does not exclude a new 7-seater Grand Scenic model on the CMF-EV platform, albeit revised and corrected for the need for the new mofello. Furthermore, the CMF-EV platform should allow the offer of three different versions as batteries for the future Scenic.

Different battery sizes for the new Scenic

A cheaper variant with a 40kWh battery and range would appeal to shoppers in urban areas, while a 60kWh battery is likely to appeal to those who want to take their families on longer trips. Fast charging is expected to allow 15 to 80 percent recharge in around 30 minutes, while the safety and driver assistance technology will maintain the philosophy of the historic Scenic known for its excellent safety scores.

The different variants of batteries derived from the Nissan Ariya

The sister car of the future Scenic in the Alliance is the Nissan Ariya which is available with an 87 kWh battery with either a 239hp single-engine or dual 302hp engine and it is possible that we will see these features in a more performing Scenic of some sort. of GTX the abbreviation of the most performing electric models of Vw. The Scenic will follow the design of the Megane but in a higher version of the crossover, to which more specific stylistic changes will be added.