Sicily, Schifani: “The government must now give us explanations”

Renato Schifani throws a jab at the government that also smacks of a clear message in sight of differentiated autonomy from the Regions. “I have decided – explains the governor of Sicily and the Messenger reports it – of suspend soon the issuance of permits for the photovoltaic. We have to evaluate the business profit with the social profit and col environmental damage. Also, does this activity bring work? Does the energy remain in Sicily? No. Sicily pays a undue price for his own resource. The damage and insult. And then I intend to discuss with the government”. His words reach Rome like a shot, as if it were the beginning of a battaglia to the tune of “autonomy”, since they can end up in the game strategic subjects such as the electricity produced from renewable sources in the South, “the country’s oil” according to Prime Minister Giorgia Melons. And to risk paying the bill would be above all the Northern businesses.

The reasoning of Schifani – continues the Messenger – starts from the following consideration. “There’s a decree legislative – explains the politician – which provides that on photovoltaic cannot be imposed royalty. But already these plants give the 3% energy to the Municipalities as compensation for the environmental damage“. Schifani continues: “I wonder why a quota shouldn’t also be recognized for our region. We have to find a solution that allows the Sicily to ask those who install photovoltaic systems not for money but energyto have one smaller bill thanks to what is produced on ours territory». The real bet, therefore, is the potential that the South still has. The government has already intervened to unblock the realization of dozens of new parksespecially wind, in Puglia, Basilicata e Sardinia.

